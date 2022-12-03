Distant Premiere New Single & Music Video “Orphan Of Blight”

Dutch deathcore outfit Distant have a February 10th release date scheduled for their third studio album named “Heritage“ through Century Media. A third advance track and music video by the name of “Orphan Of Blight“ from that full-length has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comment the band:

“If there ever was to be a song that encapsulates everything Distant is, then it’s ‘Orphan Of Blight‘ from our upcoming album, ‘Heritage‘. With our signature mix of theatrical and energetic delivery, ‘Orphan Of Blight‘ also includes an opera singer as the wonderful icing on a devastating deathcore cake!”

“Heritage” track list:

01 – “Acid Rain”

02 – “Paradigm Shift”

03 – “Born Of Blood”

04 – “The Grief Manifest”

05 – “Exofilth”

06 – “Argent Justice”

07 – “The Gnostic Uprising”

08 – “A Sentence To Suffer”

09 – “Human Scum”

10 – “Heritage” (feat. Will Ramos of Lorna Shore)

11 – “Orphan Of Blight”

12 – “Plaguebreeder”

The track “Argent Justice” mentioned above is listed as featuring cameos from members of:

Suicide Silence

Emmure

Abbie Falls

Acranius

AngelMaker

Bodysnatcher

Cabal

Carcosa

Crown Magnetar

Paleface

ten56.

Worm Shepherd