Vented (Dååth, Ex-Chimaira, etc.) Premiere New Single “Vitriolic”
Vented - featuring Sean Zatorsky (Dååth, Sinsaenum, Chimaira), Austin D'Amond (DevilDriver, Bleed The Sky), Gergo Hajer (Omega Diatribe), and Simon C. Bondar (Sexual Education, White Tiger) - premiere their new single by the name of "Vitriolic" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
A December 16th release date has been scheduled for the band’s debut full-elngth “Cruelty And Corruption” via Metal.hu Records.
Says frontman Sean Zatorsky:
“This is by far one of my favorite songs from the record. It’s about a hatred for someone, or something, that lives within the depths of your soul. Nothing says hate like spewing, seething, vitriol!”
Adds Hajer:
“Basically, the songwriting for the whole record was quite instinctive, but the this song came together super quickly. When we finished the pre-production for this song, we asked each other: ‘Dude, isn’t this like a hidden Slipknot track from their first two records?’. Then Joey Jordison joined Vented… The rest is history.”
