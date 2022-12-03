"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Vented (Dååth, Ex-Chimaira, etc.) Premiere New Single “Vitriolic”

posted Dec 3, 2022 at 3:20 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Vented - featuring Sean Zatorsky (Dååth, Sinsaenum, Chimaira), Austin D'Amond (DevilDriver, Bleed The Sky), Gergo Hajer (Omega Diatribe), and Simon C. Bondar (Sexual Education, White Tiger) - premiere their new single by the name of "Vitriolic" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

A December 16th release date has been scheduled for the band’s debut full-elngth “Cruelty And Corruption” via Metal.hu Records.


Says frontman Sean Zatorsky:

“This is by far one of my favorite songs from the record. It’s about a hatred for someone, or something, that lives within the depths of your soul. Nothing says hate like spewing, seething, vitriol!”

Adds Hajer:

“Basically, the songwriting for the whole record was quite instinctive, but the this song came together super quickly. When we finished the pre-production for this song, we asked each other: ‘Dude, isn’t this like a hidden Slipknot track from their first two records?’. Then Joey Jordison joined Vented… The rest is history.”

