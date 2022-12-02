Obituary Premiere New Single “Dying Of Everything”
Florida's death metal veterans Obituary premiere their new single “Dying Of Everything“. That song shares its title track to the band’s approaching new eleventh studio full-length, which Relapse Records will release on January 13th, 2023.
Check out now "Dying Of Everything" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
The band had the following to say about this latest preview from that opus:
“We picked the title track for the second single to give fans a taste of something a bit different than that typical Obituary style and we are excited to showcase Ken’s writing ability when he and Donald put their heads together and feel it just adds some extra flavor & spice to ‘Dying Of Everything‘ and can’t wait for the fans to hear it!!”
Obituary are out on the road touring with Amon Amarth, Carcass and Cattle Decapitation, with the following remaining dates booked:
12/03 Laval, QC – Place Bell
12/05 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
12/06 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
12/07 Kansas City, MO – Uptown
12/09 Denver, CO – The Fillmore
12/10 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
12/12 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
12/13 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
12/15 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
12/16 San Diego, CA – SOMA
