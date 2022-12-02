The Plot In You Premiere Music Video “Divide”

The Plot In You premiere a new official music video for their latest standalone single named “Divide“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Comments frontman Landon Tewers:

“I went into this song wanting to talk about things other than myself and my personal experiences in life. Our country and the state of this world is horrifying and disheartening. We have politicians, corporate elites, and other beings of immense power abusing it and making choices that affect human beings for personal gain and power. It’s short take on sad observations of what we live in every day.”