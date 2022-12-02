Dying Wish Premiere New Music Video For “Now You’ll Rot”
Hardcore metal band Dying Wish premiere their new music video for their “Now You’ll Rot“, which appeared on their latest album “Fragments Of A Bitter Memory“.
Tells frontwoman Emma Boster:
“Back in 2020, as a band from Portland, we witnessed first hand the violent weaponization of the police against the citizens of our city during the George Floyd uprisings. This song calls for the abolition of the current police state as well as the power to communities and liberation for black lives. Two years after writing this song, we still stand firmly in this message. Abolish and rebuild.”
The outfit are currently out touring with Counterparts, SeeYouSpaceCowboy & Foreign Hands:
12/03 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
12/04 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
12/06 Madison, TN – Eastside Bowl
12/07 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)
12/08 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
12/09 Washington, DC – Union Stage
12/10 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave
12/11 Asbury Park, NY – Asbury Lanes
12/13 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird / Crafthouse
12/14 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
12/15 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
12/16 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
12/17 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre
12/18 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
Dying Wish will link up again with Counterparts in the new year for the below European/UK run with Kublai Khan TX and Paleface:
04/14 Koln, GER – Kantine
04/15 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
04/16 Berlin, GER – Hole 44
04/18 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagadka
04/19 Prague, CZE – Rock Cafe
04/20 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
04/21 Wien, AUT – Szene
04/22 Leipzig, GER – Conne Island
04/23 Munchen, GER – Backstage Halle
04/25 Aarau, SWI – Kiff
04/26 Nurnberg, GER – Z-Bau
04/27 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett
04/28 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo
04/29 Antwerp, BEL – Trix Club
04/30 Paris, FRA – La Belleviloise
05/02 Birmingham, UK – The Mill
05/03 Glasgow, UK – Garage
05/04 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
05/05 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
05/06 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
