Dying Wish Premiere New Music Video For “Now You’ll Rot”

Hardcore metal band Dying Wish premiere their new music video for their “Now You’ll Rot“, which appeared on their latest album “Fragments Of A Bitter Memory“.

Tells frontwoman Emma Boster:

“Back in 2020, as a band from Portland, we witnessed first hand the violent weaponization of the police against the citizens of our city during the George Floyd uprisings. This song calls for the abolition of the current police state as well as the power to communities and liberation for black lives. Two years after writing this song, we still stand firmly in this message. Abolish and rebuild.”



The outfit are currently out touring with Counterparts, SeeYouSpaceCowboy & Foreign Hands:

12/03 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

12/04 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

12/06 Madison, TN – Eastside Bowl

12/07 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

12/08 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

12/09 Washington, DC – Union Stage

12/10 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave

12/11 Asbury Park, NY – Asbury Lanes

12/13 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird / Crafthouse

12/14 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

12/15 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

12/16 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

12/17 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

12/18 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Dying Wish will link up again with Counterparts in the new year for the below European/UK run with Kublai Khan TX and Paleface:

04/14 Koln, GER – Kantine

04/15 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

04/16 Berlin, GER – Hole 44

04/18 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagadka

04/19 Prague, CZE – Rock Cafe

04/20 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert

04/21 Wien, AUT – Szene

04/22 Leipzig, GER – Conne Island

04/23 Munchen, GER – Backstage Halle

04/25 Aarau, SWI – Kiff

04/26 Nurnberg, GER – Z-Bau

04/27 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett

04/28 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo

04/29 Antwerp, BEL – Trix Club

04/30 Paris, FRA – La Belleviloise

05/02 Birmingham, UK – The Mill

05/03 Glasgow, UK – Garage

05/04 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

05/05 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

05/06 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington