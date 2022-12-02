ERRA & PhaseOne Team Up On New Track “World Unknown”

ERRA and PhaseOne have teamed up for a new single titled “World Unknown“. The Australian progressive metalcore outfit and the EDM/dubstep DJ & producer have dropped a visualizer for that single as well streaming below.





Comment PhaseOne:

“Compositionally, this is one of my favorite songs I’ve written. It flows so seamlessly between the metal and electronic sections and all around is such a powerful and emotional track! This was especially fun to write because Jesse from ERRA had a lot of hands-on work in the writing process, coming over to my studio to track some guitars and vocals. It felt like a REAL collab, compared to my usual process of writing everything and finding a vocalist.”

ERRA guitarist/vocalist Jesse Cash added:

“When I realized Graeme and I both lived in L.A., I suggested meeting up in person to try and write something together from scratch. We were really excited by the idea of doing a true collaboration versus simply adding vocals to a pre-composed instrumental. I met him at his studio and just messed around on guitar a bit before we landed on a riff that we could build a song out from.

Graeme kind of blew my mind with his efficiency and speed in creating exciting electronic layers. It completely shaped the momentum of the song. We accomplished what we hoped to, which was a song that properly incorporated both of our individual styles into a cohesive marriage. From that point, adding vocals was quick and natural.

[ERRA singer] JT [Cavey] and I basically ended up rolling with the first draft of the melodies and patterns you hear in the final version.”

PhaseOne has previously teamed up with several heavier Australian artists over the years, including Northlane, Polaris and Thy Art Is Murder‘s CJ McMahon.