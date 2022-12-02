Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Belgium's groove metal titans Bark
Groove metal was one of the most prominent and popular strands of metal in the nineties. While bands like Pantera and Sepultura continue to be revered, there has unfortunately been a noticeable void in terms of new, younger acts that draw from the veins of those powerhouses. Enter Antwerp, Belgium’s interestingly named Bark. The quintet was born in 2014 and has been active ever since. Bark released its fourth album, “Rambler of Aeons,” on November 11 via Listenable Records, and it most certainly needs to infect the earholes of groove metal fans who have been yearning for newer blood.
The band members’ resumes are quite impressive, most notably that of guitarist Martin Furia who has been a part of Germany’s thrash masters Destruction since 2021. Name dropping aside, the band shines because of songs like “Dream On” and “Back From The Grave” that are as emotionally as heavy as they are sonically burly. Vocalist Ron Bruynseels may sound similar to Max Cavalera as an immediate reference point, but his strong voice resembles that of Entombed’s Lars-Goran Petrov and Vader’s Piotr “Peter” Pawel Wiwczarek as well. To be blunt, Bark isn’t going to make the mark of any of the aforementioned bands, but they are well worth the attention of groove metal fans who have been starving for new bands.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
