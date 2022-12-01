A Flock Named Murder Premiere New Single "Garden of Embers"
Toronto-based quartet A Flock Named Murder (f.k.a. Sovereign) premiere a new single titled “Garden of Embers” streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Tell the band:
"Garden Of Embers” is as musically elaborate as it is emotionally dramatic. It weaves and balances complex counterpoint melodies and shifting instrumental dynamics with moments of heaviness, grit, and ferocity. It is somber and then uplifting, before concluding as a story of tragedy. It’s both ethereal and crushing; exuberant in its delivery while powerful in its presentation. It’s a song that will pull you in, and won’t let you go until it decides it’s done – and when that happens, you won’t forget what it did to you."
