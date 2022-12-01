Schavot Premiere New Single "De Laatste Dans Gedanstl" From Upcoming New Album "Kronieken Uit de Nevel"

Dutch black metal unit Schavot premiere a new single titled “De Laatste Dans Gedanstl”, taken from their upcoming new album "Kronieken Uit de Nevel". Void Wanderer will release Kronieken Uit de Neve on CD and cassette tape formats on January 27th, 2023.

Check out now "De Laatste Dans Gedanstl" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.