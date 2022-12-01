Schavot Premiere New Single "De Laatste Dans Gedanstl" From Upcoming New Album "Kronieken Uit de Nevel"
Dutch black metal unit Schavot premiere a new single titled “De Laatste Dans Gedanstl”, taken from their upcoming new album "Kronieken Uit de Nevel". Void Wanderer will release Kronieken Uit de Neve on CD and cassette tape formats on January 27th, 2023.
Check out now "De Laatste Dans Gedanstl" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Entheos Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
A Flock Named Murder Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Schavot Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.