Entheos Premiere New Single & Music Video “In Purgatory”

Progressive death metal duo Entheos premiere a new official music video for their latest single named “In Purgatory“. The outfit - featuring frontwoman Chaney Crabb and multi-instrumentalist Navene Koperweis (ex-Animals As Leaders, etc.), have plans to release a new studio full-length next year.

Koperweis said the following of this latest track:

“‘In Purgatory‘ is a direct extension of our last single ‘Absolute Zero‘. Musically, the lead guitar and melodies that appear on the outro of ‘Absolute Zero’ became the seeds for ‘In Purgatory,’ and from there, the song wrote itself.”

Crabb added:

“Lyrically, it represents introspection and coming to terms with the person that you are at your very core. The video was shot and edited by the incredible David Brodsky and Allison Woest and their team at My Good Eye: Music Visuals.”