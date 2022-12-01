Kaonashi Premiere New Single & Music Video “I Hate The Sound Of Car Keys”
Experimental mathcore quintet Kaonashi premiere a new official music video for their latest single named “I Hate The Sound Of Car Keys” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The video was helmed by director Joshua James Hand.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Hellacopters and Undeath To Play Mystic Fest
- Next Article:
Ov Sulfur (Ex-Suffokate) Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Kaonashi Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.