The Hellacopters and Undeath To Play Mystic Festival In 2023

The Hellicopters have the energy of punk, the joy of rock’n’roll, and the intensity of metal will play in Poland the first time ever in 2023.

Undeath come from Rochester in New York, and they debuted two years ago, but they sound as if they were buried in one grave with Autopsy and Cannibal Corpse.

Mystic Festival 2023 will take place on June 7-10 in Gdansk, at the already familiar grounds of the Shipyard. More information and tickets can be found on their website.