Ultimatum Premiere New Single & Music Video "Depth Dweller"

Dallas, Texas-based deathcore outfit Ultimatum premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Depth Dweller”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Line-up:

Kase Wisdom - Vocals

George Martinez - Guitar

James Alexander - Guitar

Adrian Slaughterface Solis - Bass

Randy Morgan - Drums