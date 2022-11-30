Hellish Premiere New Single "Violent, Bloody & Cold" From Upcoming New Album "The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents"

Chilean black metal/thrash metal band Hellish premiere a new single titled “Violent, Bloody & Cold”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents", which is set for release by Dying Victims Productions and Unspeakable Axe Records on December 16th.

Check out now "Violent, Bloody & Cold" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

