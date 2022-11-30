DragonForce Premiere New ‘Skyrim’-Inspired Music Video For “The Last Dragonborn”
British power metal outfit DragonForce premiere a new Skyrim-inspired music video for their track “The Last Dragonborn“ streaming via YouTube for you below. The clip represents the group’s first with their latest addition, bassist Alicia Vigil.
DragonForce are currently on a European tour with Powerwolf and Warkings, remaining dates can be seen below:
w/ Powerwolf & Warkings:
12/01 Amsterdam, NET – AFAS Live
12/02 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle
12/03 Saarbrucken, GER – Saarlandhalle
12/04 Antwerp, BEL – Lotto Arena
