Bury Tomorrow Premiere New Single & Music Video "Boltcutter" From Upcoming New Album "The Seventh Sun"

British metalcore outfit Bury Tomorrow premiere a music video for their single “Boltcutter“. That song is taken from on the band’s forthcoming seventh studio full-length “The Seventh Sun“, due out in stores on March 31st, 2023 via Music For Nations.

Comments lead guitarist Kristan Dawson:

“From the second we put the finishing touches to ‘Boltcutter,’ we knew it had to be a single. Whilst it is a fundamental Bury Tomorrow track, being both loud and heavy, it also emphasises the new era of our band.

Specifically, it highlights influences we haven’t necessarily channelled through Bury Tomorrow before, and it’s a pleasure to continue to expand the possibilities of our music. It began its existence through Tom crafting the foundations of the track with an ambient and electronic soundscape, before the rest of the band provided their usual expertise.”

The above music video was once again directed by Matt Sears, who also helmed the prequel video, “Abandon Us“. Speaking on that, Dawson offered:

“Continuing the visual narrative with video director Matt Sears was an absolute joy, and thanks to his knowledge of horror and unique filmmaking skills, ‘Boltcutter‘ delivers the perfect sequel to ‘Abandon Us.’ It’s another video with a visceral and confronting nature, and we feel it perfectly represents the song and its themes.”

In other news he outfit announced the dates for both North American and Australian tours, here’s where the treks will stop:

w/ Hollow Front, Afterlife & Siamese:

05/02 Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex

05/03 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

05/05 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

05/06 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

05/07 Houston, TX – House Of Blues

05/09 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

05/10 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

05/11 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

05/12 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

05/13 Chicago, IL – Park West

05/15 Detroit, MI – El Club

05/16 Toronto, ON – The Velvet Underground

05/17 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

05/19 Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs

05/20 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

w/ support TBA:

10/13 Perth, AUS – Amplifier Bar

10/14 Adelaide, AUS – Jive Bar

10/15 Melbourne, AUS – Stay Gold

10/19 Sydney, AUS – Crowbar

10/20 Newcastle, AUS – Newcastle Hotel

10/21 Brisbane, AUS – The Brightside