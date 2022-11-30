The Amity Affliction Premiere New Single & Music Video "Show Me Your God"

Australian metalcore outfit The Amity Affliction premiere their new single and music video “Show Me Your God“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Tells frontman Joel Birch:

“‘Show Me Your God‘ is the first song of our first self-produced record. The song is the first in a series of explorations and internal meditations on how our past shapes us and interacts with our various mental struggles in the present, drawing from both personal experience and also the trauma of close friends who have passed away or who have dealt with close loved ones passing away.”