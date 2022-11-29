Soulfly Announces 2023 "Totem" U.S. Tour Dates

Band Photo: Soulfly (?)

Tribal metal stars Soulfly has announced that they will be embarking on a headlining run across the United States in late January. Joining them on all stops will be Bodybox, while Half Heard Voices will be on board from January 25th to February 16th, then Skinflint from February 17th to March 5th, before Drift replaces them for the final dates.

The tour dates are as follows:

Jan 25 - Wed - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

Jan 26 - Thu - Orpheum - Flagstaff, AZ

Jan 27 - Fri - Inspired Moments Event Center - Farmington, NM

Jan 28 - Sat - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

Jan 29 - Sun - RockHouse - El Paso, TX

Jan 31 - Tue - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK

Feb 1 - Wed - Trees - Dallas, TX

Feb 2 - Thu - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

Feb 3 - Fri - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

Feb 4 - Sat - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

Feb 5 - Sun - The Parish @ HOB - New Orleans, LA

Feb 7 - Tue - Downtown Music Hall - Ft. Walton Beach, FL

Feb 8 - Wed - Underbelly - Jacksonville, FL

Feb 9 - Thu - The Haven - Orlando, FL

Feb 10 - Fri - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

Feb 11 - Sat - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Feb 13 - Mon - New Brookland Tavern - West Columbia, SC

Feb 14 - Tue - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

Feb 15 - Wed - Broken Goblet Brewing - Bensalem, PA

Feb 16 - Thu - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Feb 17 - Fri - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

Feb 18 - Sat - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

Feb 19 - Sun - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

Feb 20 - Mon - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Feb 21 - Tue - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

Feb 23 - Thu - The Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY

Feb 24 - Fri - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY

Feb 25 - Sat - Lovedrafts - Mechanicsburg, PA

Feb 26 - Sun - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 28 - Tue - Skully's Music Diner - Columbus, OH

Mar 1 - Wed - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

Mar 2 - Thu - The Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

Mar 3 - Fri - The Forge - Joliet, IL

Mar 4 - Sat - The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL

Mar 5 - Sun - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

Mar 7 - Tue - Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

Mar 8 - Wed - Outland Ballroom - Springfield, MO

Mar 10 - Fri - HQ - Denver, CO

Mar 11 - Sat - Moxi Theater - Greeley, CO

Mar 13 - Mon - Pub Station - Billings, MT

Mar 14 - Tue - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

Mar 15 - Wed - The Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA

Mar 16 - Thu - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

Mar 17 - Fri - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

Mar 18 - Sat - WOW Hall - Eugene, OR

Mar 19 - Sun - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

Mar 21 - Tue - The Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA

Mar 22 - Wed - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

Mar 23 - Thu - The Atrium @ The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

Mar 24 - Fri - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

Mar 25 - Sat - Strummer's - Fresno, CA

Mar 26 - Sun - Ventura Music Hall - Ventura, CA

Mar 28 - Tue - Transplants Brewing Company - Palmdale, CA

Mar 29 - Wed - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

Mar 30 - Thu - Glass House Concert Hall - Pomona, CA

Mar 31 - Fri - Music Box - San Diego, CA

Apr 1 - Sat - The Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ