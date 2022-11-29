Escuela Grind Added To Napalm Death European Tour Dates With Dropdead And Siberian Meat Grinder

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

Pittsfield, Massachusetts outfit Escuela Grind has been announced as the fourth band for the "Campaign For Musical Destruction" European tour, which will also feature hardcore punk veterans Dropdead and Russian bear worshipers Siberian Meat Grinder.

The tour dates are as follows:

02/09 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo

02/10 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik

02/11 Berlin, GER – Astra Kulturhaus

02/12 Wroclaw, POL – Concert Center A2

02/14 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert

02/15 Wien, AUT – Arena

02/16 Brno, CZE – Sono

02/17 Magdeburg, GER – Factory

02/18 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

02/19 Munchen, GER – Backstage

02/22 Bensacon, GRA – La Rodia

02/26 Paris, FRA – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

02/28 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel

03/01 Leipzig, GER – Werk 2

03/02 Paderno Dugnano, ITA – Slaughter Club

03/03 Mannheim, GER – MS Connexion Complex

03/04 Huttikon, SWI – Meh Suff! Metal-Festival

03/05 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli

03/07 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy 2

03/08 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

03/09 Glasgow, UK – Classic Grand

03/10 Kingston Upon Hull, UK – Tower Ballroom