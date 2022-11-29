Escuela Grind Added To Napalm Death European Tour Dates With Dropdead And Siberian Meat Grinder
Pittsfield, Massachusetts outfit Escuela Grind has been announced as the fourth band for the "Campaign For Musical Destruction" European tour, which will also feature hardcore punk veterans Dropdead and Russian bear worshipers Siberian Meat Grinder.
The tour dates are as follows:
02/09 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo
02/10 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik
02/11 Berlin, GER – Astra Kulturhaus
02/12 Wroclaw, POL – Concert Center A2
02/14 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
02/15 Wien, AUT – Arena
02/16 Brno, CZE – Sono
02/17 Magdeburg, GER – Factory
02/18 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
02/19 Munchen, GER – Backstage
02/22 Bensacon, GRA – La Rodia
02/26 Paris, FRA – La Machine du Moulin Rouge
02/28 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel
03/01 Leipzig, GER – Werk 2
03/02 Paderno Dugnano, ITA – Slaughter Club
03/03 Mannheim, GER – MS Connexion Complex
03/04 Huttikon, SWI – Meh Suff! Metal-Festival
03/05 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli
03/07 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy 2
03/08 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
03/09 Glasgow, UK – Classic Grand
03/10 Kingston Upon Hull, UK – Tower Ballroom
