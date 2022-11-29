Delain To Release New Album "Dark Waters" In February; Posts "Beneath" Music Video Online

Band Photo: Delain (?)

Setting off into a new era, metal greats Delain have recently returned with a new line up, impressively proving that they are stronger than any machine with their standalone single "The Quest and The Curse." Fuelled by massive support and enthusiasm all around the globe, the multi-million streaming leading outfit now finally sets the stage for their eagerly awaited next studio album, entitled "Dark Waters," out February 10, 2023 via Napalm Records.

Emerging as a brand new start and safe haven alike, Dark Waters, without any doubt, continues the legacy of the brainchild of keyboardist, founder and main songwriter Martijn Westerholt and contains everything Delain is loved for and more: A sonic rollercoaster ride of catchy tunes with explosive elements - ranging from pop to film score-inspired to blistering room shaking metal.

The tracklist merges perfectly with the fantastic voice of new vocalist Diana Leah, showcasing her incredible talent and musical sophistication, which the brand new single "Beneath" manifests. The vocal department holds new adventures with guest singer Paolo Ribaldini, who also highlights the track as the ultimate hymn. Along with a stunning music video, "Beneath" takes the listener into a sinister underworld of the deep. Modern, synth melodies mix with catchy classical passages and ominous riffs throughout the song.

Martijn Westerholt on "Beneath":

"’Beneath’ is a perfect ambassador of the album and Delain as a whole because it encapsulates almost all of the recognizable Delain elements you will find on the album."

Along with Martijn Westerholt, original guitarist Ronald Landa and original drummer Sander Zoer bolster DELAIN’S continuity, while new members - Diana Leah and bassist Ludovico Cioffi - continue to evolve their sound. Songs like the aforementioned standalone single, as well as “The Cold” (the latter featuring a real, epic choir), lure with a bombastic sound that skilfully combines orchestral melodies, epic heavy riffs and marvellous vocal performances. Delain magnificently manages to never lose touch with their characteristic sound, making them a constant without ever standing still. Pop-induced opening track “Hideaway Paradise” shows exactly that by inducing a dream-like feeling flirting with melodic metal guitars, while the ballad-like dark track "Mirror Of Night," featuring Within Temptation guitarist Ruud Jolie, entices the listener with unfathomably catchy lines and melodies. "Queen Of Shadow" merges the orchestral and synth-focused soundscapes Delain is known for as it weaves melodic heavy guitars that intertwine with orchestral lines and vocal melodies. “Tainted Hearts” is centred around Westerholt's keyboard arrangements, which skilfully showcase the creative roots of the mastermind. "Invictus" is nothing less than the Magnum Opus of the album - a rock opera in its own right with heavy riffing, choirs and vocal parts performed by Diana Leah, Paolo Ribaldini and Marko Hietala (ex-Nightwish), ending in a bombastic climax where everything comes together.

Martijn Westerholt adds:

"This album captures all elements Delain is known for – our distinctive heavy guitar riffs, massive orchestral parts, both heavy metal and pop vocals, rock opera vibes along with 80s synth sounds. In short, this is definitely a recognizable Delain album that contains classic ‘Delain elements’ while also moving forward with fresh influences."

Tracklisting:

1. Hideaway Paradise

2. The Quest And The Curse

3. Beneath

4. Mirror of Night

5. Tainted Hearts

6. The Cold

7. Moth To A Flame

8. Queen Of Shadow

9. Invictus

10. Underland