Municipal Waste Unveils "Crank The Heat" Music Video
Richmond USA's hard-charging, metal maniacs Municipal Waste have released a new video for 'Crank The Heat' featuring appearances by Iron Lung, Sick Of It All, Warthog and more! Directed and produced by David Brodsky and Allison Woest of My Good Eye Visuals (Clutch, Cannibal Corpse, Gwar), the clip follows the band and friend's wild shenanigans in the back of a NYC taxi. You can check it out below.
Vocalist Tony Foresta comments on the intoxicating new video:
"While everyone is getting cuffed up and starting to hunker down for the Holiday/Winter season, we thought now would be a good time to take you back to the glorious NYC Summer Heatwave of 2022. Shot all over Queens and beyond… join The Waste as we deliver our take on one of our favorite TV shows of all time: Taxi Cab Confessions. We hope you find this video for Crank the Heat to be a true scorcher as we look forward to warmer times ahead."
