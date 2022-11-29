Living Hollow Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Serpent Herder"
Austin, Texas-based deathcore band Living Hollow premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Serpent Herder”, streaming now via YouTube for you below.
If you like the single above you can also check out another track from band, which was released past September:
