Negative Vortex Premiere New Single & Music Video "Cicuta" From Upcoming New Album "Tomb Absolute"
Death metal outfit Negative Vortex premiere their new advance track named "Cicuta" taken from the outfit's upcoming first proper full-length "Tomb Absolute", due out in early 2023 via Sentinent Ruin.
Check out now "Cicuta" streaming via YouTube for you below.
"Tomb Absolute" features guest appearances from Nick Holmes (Paradise Lost, Bloodbath), Kam Lee (Massacre), Moyses Koslene (Krisiun), Leon del Muerte (Impaled, Terrorizer L.A.), Vik (Whipstriker), and Caleb Bingham (Athanasia).
