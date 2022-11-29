Left To Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Primitive Urge” - Fit For An Autopsy rontman Joe Badolato Guests
Deathcore quintet Left To Suffer premiere a Nox Nohl-directed official music video for their track “Primitive Urge“streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
That single features Fit For An Autopsy frontman Joe Badolato and will appear on the band's upcoming debut album due out in early 2023.
Explain the outfit:
“This song is for all those who thought ‘Snake’ was a singular sonic direction change for us. It’s not. We’re a vibe like the whole universe, ever expanding in all directions forever. We present to you ‘Primitive Urge’ ft. Joe Bad of Fit For An Autopsy.”
Left To Suffer will join Upon A Burning Body on the below Texan tour as direct support, with The Dialectic opening:
12/07 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
12/08 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
12/09 Tyler, TX – Country River Club
12/10 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
12/11 Corpus Christi, TX – House of Rock
