Powerwolf Unveils New Album "Interludium" Details

Powerwolf are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and successful heavy metal bands of the last decade. Multiple #1 album chart entries, gold and platinum records, huge sold out arena shows, as well as headline slots at the biggest festivals have paved their way. In less than 20 years of band history, Powerwolf has made it to the very highest league of heavy metal.

Just in time for the highest Christian holiday, Easter 2023, another highlight of the band's discography, "Interludium," will be released on April 07, 2023. The new release features six new studio tracks, including the single "Sainted By The Storm", which was already celebrated on the band's exhilarating Wolfsnächte 2022 headline tour, as well as one of the most intense tracks in the band's history, "My Will Be Done." "Interludium" also features gems and rarities from the band's history such as "Midnight Madonna" or "Living On A Nightmare."

"Interludium" comes in several editions, most of them containing another exciting surprise: the bonus album "Communio Lupatum II," where eleven befriended bands like Eisbrecher, Electric Callboy, Korpiklaani and Rage cover some of the biggest hits of Powerwolf's career. More limited versions also contain the second bonus album "Interludium Orchestrale," containing eight orchestral versions of the album tracks.

Tracklisting Interludium:

1. Wolves Of War

2. Sainted by the Storm

3. No Prayer At Midnight

4. My Will Be Done

5. Altars On Fire

6. Wolfborn

7. Stronger Than The Sacrament

8. Living On A Nightmare

9. Midnight Madonna

10. Bête du Gévaudan

CD 2 Communio Lupatum II

1. Werewolves Of Armenia (by Wind Rose)

2. Reverent Of Rats (by Mystic Prophecy)

3. Dancing With The Dead (by Annisokay)

4. Call Of The Wild (by Rage)

5. Venom Of Venus (by Ad Infinitum)

6. Sudenmorsian (Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone) (by Korpiklaani)

7. Stossgebet (by Eisbrecher)

8. Fire & Forgive (by Electric Callboy)

9. Armata Strigoi (by Warkings)

10. We Are The Wild (by Lord Of The Lost)

11. Night Of The Werewolves (by Unleash The Archers)

CD 3 Interludium Orchestrale

1. Wolves Of War (orchestral version)

2. Sainted by the Storm (orchestral version)

3. No Prayer At Midnight (orchestral version)

4. My Will Be Done (orchestral version)

5. Altars On Fire (orchestral version)

6. Wolfborn (orchestral version)

7. Midnight Madonna (orchestral version)

8. Bête du Gévaudan (orchestral version)