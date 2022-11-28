Headline News

Metallica Announces New Album "72 Seasons" And World Tour; New Music Video "Lux Æterna"

American metal superstars Metallica has revealed that they will be releasing a brand new studio album entitled, "72 Seasons," their first since 2016's, "Hardwired... To Self Destruct." The new album will be released on April 14th 2023 via the band's own Blackened Records. In addition to this, the band has premiered a music video for the album's first single, "Lux Æterna," which can be viewed below.

In addition to this, the band has announced the "M72 World Tour," which will see the band perform two nights in each city, in what is being dubbed "No Repeat Weekend." As expected by the title, each night will feature a different setlist, as well as different opening bands as Pantera and Mammoth WVH will open the first night, while Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will provide support on the second. You can see the tour dates below.

Says Metallica: "Yes, you read that correctly... we have completed recording at HQ, and our 12th studio album is coming your way! It’s been six years since Hardwired…To Self Destruct, so we think it’s about time for some new music. With 12 tracks totaling over 77 minutes, 72 Seasons hits all the places you can consume music on Friday, April 14, 2023.

"Produced by Greg Fidelman, along with James and Lars, 72 Seasons is available for pre-order now on CD, 2LP 140g black vinyl, two different colored vinyl variations, and digitally in the Met Store. Every pre-order will receive a digital instant grat track of the first song we are releasing, “Lux Æterna,” and you can check out the brand new video, one of the coolest we’ve ever made, on our YouTube channel. Directed by Tim Saccenti, we recently traveled to Los Angeles to capture our performance using some crazy cutting-edge technology.

"The album package was once again conceived and art directed by our good friend, acclaimed designer David Turner, and his team. David, who won a Grammy for his work on Death Magnetic, is the man behind the look and feel of all of our recent releases, including Through The Never, S&M2, and Hardwired.

"Is there a special meaning to the title?” you ask. James explains it best: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

The band adds: "We told you about our new album 72 Seasons, so what’s next now that we’ve escaped the studio? Hit the road, of course! You want a tour, we’ve got a tour... how about two full years worth of shows?!?!

"Over the past few years, we have been so inspired by the dedication and family/community vibe of the fans who traveled to San Francisco for our recent weekend celebrations, first in 2019 with the two S&M2 shows, followed by last year’s 40th Anniversary shows. On top of that, we had a blast being a part of the 2021 Wimmer Festivals when we played two nights in one city, each with a totally different setlist. With all of that in mind, the M72 tour was born!

"Starting in April of 2023, we’ll be visiting 22 different cities around the world and playing two nights in each city, with each “No Repeat Weekend” show a completely unique experience: Two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night! Purchase a two-day ticket, and you won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning our 40+ years of being lucky enough to make music. Most of the shows (sorry, not all - we tried!) will be on Fridays and Sundays, so we’ll be sure to have lots of extracurricular events for you to hang with fellow Metallica fans at before the shows kick-off and on the Saturday night in between.

"Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only), and brought to you by our friends at Live Nation, the M72 tour also launches a completely different look for us in stadiums – we’ll be in the round in the middle of the field. On top of that, the Snake Pit has been relocated to the center of the stage so that fans there will have a complete 360 view of the show. Each weekend offers a variety of Enhanced Experiences, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, food and beverage in the “Black Box” lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit. The very popular “Black Laminate” is back, now known as the “I Disappear Ticket,” and is the ultimate pass for the fan who wants to run away with us for multiple weekends. Grab one of these and attend every show on your continent or in the world! For more information about Enhanced Experiences and I Disappear Tickets, visit wearesuper.co/metallica.

"In keeping with the theme of two completely unique shows each weekend, we’re excited to share the stage with different bands each night, including some we have traveled with before and new friends who are joining us for the first time. Signing up for the entire adventure with us are Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, and MammothWVH, and some of you will see Pantera, Architects, Greta Van Fleet, or Volbeat, depending on the shows you attend. All the details are in the listing of dates below and on the individual show pages.

"Two-day discounted tickets will be on sale Friday, December 2, for all shows. Fan Club presales start early on Wednesday, November 30, with various other presales beginning later that day and throughout the week. To request your Fan Club presale code, visit metallica.com/presale-code. If you cannot join us for the entire weekend, single-day tickets will be available starting January 20, 2023.

"A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH’s efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.

We cannot wait to embark on this new adventure, play some new music, and spend our weekends in ’23 and ’24 with YOU!"

Tracklisting:

1. 72 Seasons

2. Shadows Follow

3. Screaming Suicide

4. Sleepwalk My Life Away

5. You Must Burn!

6. Lux Æterna

7. Crown Of Barbed Wire

8. Chasing Light

9. If Darkness Had A Son

10. Too Far Gone?

11. Room Of Mirrors

12. Inamorata

Tour dates:

April

27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

May

17 - Paris, France - Stade de France*

19 - Paris, France - Stade de France

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

28 - Hambur, Germany - Volksparkstadion

June

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium**

18 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

August

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

6 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

13 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

8 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

20 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

3 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

5 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

12 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

May

24 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

June

7 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium

July

5 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

7 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

12 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

14 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

August

2 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

4 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

9 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

11 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

16 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

18 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

23 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

25 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

30 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

September

1 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

20 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol***

22 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol***

29 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

* Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills play Show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play Show 2 in Paris

** Volbeat replaces Architects on Show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*** Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City