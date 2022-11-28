Allocer Premiere New Single & Music Video "Of Madness And Mercury" From Upcoming New EP "The First Offering"
Perth, Australia-based deathcore/death metal outfit Allocer premiere a new single and music video named “Of Madness And Mercury”, taken from their upcoming new EP "The First Offering", which will be out in stores in 2023.
Check out now "Of Madness And Mercury" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
