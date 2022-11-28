SpiritWorld Premiere New Single & Music Video “U L C E R”

SpiritWorld premiere their third single and music video “U L C E R“, taken from the band’s brand new album “DEATHWESTERN”, out now via Century Media Records.

Check out now "U L C E R" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

"DEATHWESTERN" track listing:

01 “Mojave Bloodlust”

02 “Deathwestern”

03 “Relic Of Damnation”

04 “Purafied In Violence”

05 “U L C E R”

06 “Committee Of Buzzards”

07 “The Heretic Butcher”

08 “Moonlit Torture”

09 “Crucified Heathen Scum”

10 “Lujuria Satánica”

11 “1000 D E A T H S”



