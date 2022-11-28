"some music was meant to stay underground..."

SpiritWorld Premiere New Single & Music Video “U L C E R”

posted Nov 28, 2022 at 2:33 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

SpiritWorld premiere their third single and music video “U L C E R“, taken from the band’s brand new album “DEATHWESTERN”, out now via Century Media Records.

Check out now "U L C E R" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

"DEATHWESTERN" track listing:

01 “Mojave Bloodlust”
02 “Deathwestern”
03 “Relic Of Damnation”
04 “Purafied In Violence”
05 “U L C E R”
06 “Committee Of Buzzards”
07 “The Heretic Butcher”
08 “Moonlit Torture”
09 “Crucified Heathen Scum”
10 “Lujuria Satánica”
11 “1000 D E A T H S”


