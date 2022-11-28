Sarkasm Premiere New Single "The Collapse" From Upcoming New Album "As Empires Decay"

Quebec, Canad-based death metal band Sarkasm premiere a new single by the name of “The Collapse”, taken from their upcoming new album "As Empires Decay". The record will be released on 12'' LP, CD, Cassette & Digital on 26th of January 2023 through Xtreem Music.

Check out now "The Collapse" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.