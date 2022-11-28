"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Sarkasm Premiere New Single "The Collapse" From Upcoming New Album "As Empires Decay"

posted Nov 28, 2022 at 2:25 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Quebec, Canad-based death metal band Sarkasm premiere a new single by the name of “The Collapse”, taken from their upcoming new album "As Empires Decay". The record will be released on 12'' LP, CD, Cassette & Digital on 26th of January 2023 through Xtreem Music.

Check out now "The Collapse" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Sarkasm Premiere New Single 'The Collapse'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 