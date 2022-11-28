Skarntyde Premiere New Single & Music Video "Midt i ruinene" From New Album EP "Da jeg gråt ved jordens ruiner"

German black metal duo Skarntyde premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Midt i ruinene”, taken from their new EP "Da jeg gråt ved jordens ruiner" (“When I cried at the ruins of the earth”), out in stores now via Trollmusic and Schattenpfade.

Check out now "Midt i ruinene" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



