Kryptoxik Mortality Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Symbiotic Assimilation"

Seattle, Washington-based slamming brutal death metal quartet Kryptoxik Mortality premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Symbiotic Assimilation", which was released November 25, 2022.

Check out now "Symbiotic Assimilation" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.





"Symbiotic Assimilation" Track-list:

1. Invasion

2. Bred for Slaughter

3. Embryonic Metamorphosis

4. Systematic Devourment

5. Banquet of Human Entrails

6. Organic Disfigurement

7. Symbiotic Assimilation

8. Genocidal Craveings

9. Interspicies Insemination

Line-up:

Brian Ferrell - Vocals

Kaleb Luetke - Guitar

Will Wagner - Bass

Joseph Tyler - Drums