Kryptoxik Mortality Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Symbiotic Assimilation"
Seattle, Washington-based slamming brutal death metal quartet Kryptoxik Mortality premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Symbiotic Assimilation", which was released November 25, 2022.
Check out now "Symbiotic Assimilation" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.
"Symbiotic Assimilation" Track-list:
1. Invasion
2. Bred for Slaughter
3. Embryonic Metamorphosis
4. Systematic Devourment
5. Banquet of Human Entrails
6. Organic Disfigurement
7. Symbiotic Assimilation
8. Genocidal Craveings
9. Interspicies Insemination
Line-up:
Brian Ferrell - Vocals
Kaleb Luetke - Guitar
Will Wagner - Bass
Joseph Tyler - Drums
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Kryptoxik Mortality Premiere Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.