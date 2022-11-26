Slegest Premiere New Single & Music Video "Innsikt" From Upcoming New Album "Avstand"

Norwegian heavy rock and black metal band Slegest premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Innsikt”, taken from their upcoming new album "Avstand", which set for release on January 20th, 2023 by Dark Essence Records.

Check out now "Innsikt" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.