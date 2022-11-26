Host (Paradise Lost) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hiding From Tomorrow”
Band Photo: Paradise Lost (?)
Host - the new dark wave project led by Gregor Mackintosh and Nick Holmes (Paradise Lost) - premiere a new official music video for their second single “Hiding From Tomorrow“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The duo will have their debut album “IX” out on February 24th, 2023 through Nuclear Blast.
Explains singer Nick Holmes:
“‘Hiding From Tomorrow‘ was one of the first songs we wrote for the Host project and although the title would suggest otherwise, it was written a few years prior to the pandemic. With that in mind, I was thinking about the things that keep you awake at night, and although life is something that should never be taken for granted, uncertainty is a big part of it, and none of us know what’s around the corner.”
