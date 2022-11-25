Torture Squad Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Fallen Ones" From New Live Album "Tortura en La Iglesia En Vivo"
Torture Squad premiere a new single and music video by the name of “The Fallen Ones”, a bonus track taken from their new live album "Tortura en La Iglesia En Vivo", out in stores now.
Check out now "The Fallen Ones" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
“’The Fallen Ones’ is a science fiction song inspired by abduction stories from films and series such as The X-Files (1993) and Signs (2002). The sound of this new song is a powerful mix of elements from thrash, death metal, and progressive metal. The music video was produced by Eric Luchini, who has worked in major productions for companies such as Netflix, and features a suspenseful plot that stimulates the viewer’s imagination, questioning the truth behind these events.”
