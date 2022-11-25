Maceration (Ex-Bloodbath, Edge of Sanity, Etc.) Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "It Never Ends…"
Band Photo: Bloodbath (?)
Danish band Maceration premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "It Never Ends…", out in stores today, November 25th via Emanzipation Productions.
The outfit is featuring death metal veteran Dan Swano on vocals (formerly Bloodbath, Edge of Sanity, etc.) and members from the legendary Danish death metal bands Invocator, Illdisposed and ex-Myrkur.
Check out now ""It Never Ends" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Jade Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album
- Next Article:
Torture Squad Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Maceration (Ex-Bloodbath) Premiere New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.