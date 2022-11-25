Maceration (Ex-Bloodbath, Edge of Sanity, Etc.) Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "It Never Ends…"

Band Photo: Bloodbath (?)

Danish band Maceration premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "It Never Ends…", out in stores today, November 25th via Emanzipation Productions.

The outfit is featuring death metal veteran Dan Swano on vocals (formerly Bloodbath, Edge of Sanity, etc.) and members from the legendary Danish death metal bands Invocator, Illdisposed and ex-Myrkur.

Check out now ""It Never Ends" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.