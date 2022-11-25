Currents Premiere New Single “Vengeance”
Fairfield, Connecticut-based metal outfit Currents premiere a new track by the name of “Vengeance“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below:
Tells frontman Brian Wille:
“‘Vengeance‘ is the manifestation of pent-up aggression over the last few years since the release of our album ‘The Way It Ends‘. It’s becoming disillusioned, taking yourself to places you never thought you’d be, and the rage and despair that comes along with that. It also talks about the desire to let those feelings go and to move forward, but not without digging deeper into that negativity first and exploring the satisfaction that comes with the right revenge…”
The band will soon be closing out 2022 with a holiday performance at the Webster Theater in Hartford, Connecticut. That show will take place on December 15th and also feature Silent Planet, Invent Animate, Phinehas and Dreamwake.
Early next year Currents will join as the opening act on Parkway Drive‘s U.S. headlining run with Memphis May Fire.
01/31 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
02/01 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee
02/03 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center
02/04 Houston, TX – House of Blues
02/05 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
02/07 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
02/08 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
02/10 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
02/11 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
02/13 Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
02/14 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
02/15 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
02/16 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
02/18 Orlando, FL – HeartSupport Festival
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Caliban Shares New Standalone Single
- Next Article:
Jade Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album
0 Comments on "Currents Premiere New Single 'Vengeance'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.