Currents Premiere New Single “Vengeance”

Fairfield, Connecticut-based metal outfit Currents premiere a new track by the name of “Vengeance“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below:

Tells frontman Brian Wille:

“‘Vengeance‘ is the manifestation of pent-up aggression over the last few years since the release of our album ‘The Way It Ends‘. It’s becoming disillusioned, taking yourself to places you never thought you’d be, and the rage and despair that comes along with that. It also talks about the desire to let those feelings go and to move forward, but not without digging deeper into that negativity first and exploring the satisfaction that comes with the right revenge…”



The band will soon be closing out 2022 with a holiday performance at the Webster Theater in Hartford, Connecticut. That show will take place on December 15th and also feature Silent Planet, Invent Animate, Phinehas and Dreamwake.

Early next year Currents will join as the opening act on Parkway Drive‘s U.S. headlining run with Memphis May Fire.

01/31 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

02/01 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

02/03 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center

02/04 Houston, TX – House of Blues

02/05 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

02/07 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

02/08 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

02/10 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

02/11 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

02/13 Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

02/14 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

02/15 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

02/16 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

02/18 Orlando, FL – HeartSupport Festival