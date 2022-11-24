Caliban Shares New Standalone Single "The Shadow"
Next week, Caliban will hit the road across Germany with labelmates Ghostkid, plus Resolve and League Of Distortion, for a special run of shows (see below for dates). To celebrate this upcoming tour kickoff, the band has dropped a new standalone single for fans: "The Shadow," which can be seen below.
Regarding "The Shadow," Caliban comments: "'The Shadow' is about breaking out of a situation you got into by being blinded and deceived. A bloody made-up fairy tale with a happy ending."
Caliban 2022 tour dates
w/ Ghostkid
Resolve, League Of Distortion
01.12.22 (DE) Nürnberg - Hirsch
02.12.22 (DE) München - Backstage Werk
03.12.22 (DE) Köln - Live Music Hall
09.12.22 (DE) Berlin - Hole 44
10.12.22 (DE) Bremen - Modernes
11.12.22 (DE) Leipzig - Felsenkeller
