Caliban Shares New Standalone Single "The Shadow"

Band Photo: Caliban (?)

Next week, Caliban will hit the road across Germany with labelmates Ghostkid, plus Resolve and League Of Distortion, for a special run of shows (see below for dates). To celebrate this upcoming tour kickoff, the band has dropped a new standalone single for fans: "The Shadow," which can be seen below.

Regarding "The Shadow," Caliban comments: "'The Shadow' is about breaking out of a situation you got into by being blinded and deceived. A bloody made-up fairy tale with a happy ending."

Caliban 2022 tour dates

w/ Ghostkid

Resolve, League Of Distortion

01.12.22 (DE) Nürnberg - Hirsch

02.12.22 (DE) München - Backstage Werk

03.12.22 (DE) Köln - Live Music Hall

09.12.22 (DE) Berlin - Hole 44

10.12.22 (DE) Bremen - Modernes

11.12.22 (DE) Leipzig - Felsenkeller