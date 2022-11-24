"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Caliban Shares New Standalone Single "The Shadow"

posted Nov 24, 2022 at 10:25 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Caliban

Band Photo: Caliban (?)

Next week, Caliban will hit the road across Germany with labelmates Ghostkid, plus Resolve and League Of Distortion, for a special run of shows (see below for dates). To celebrate this upcoming tour kickoff, the band has dropped a new standalone single for fans: "The Shadow," which can be seen below.

Regarding "The Shadow," Caliban comments: "'The Shadow' is about breaking out of a situation you got into by being blinded and deceived. A bloody made-up fairy tale with a happy ending."

Caliban 2022 tour dates
w/ Ghostkid
Resolve, League Of Distortion
01.12.22 (DE) Nürnberg - Hirsch
02.12.22 (DE) München - Backstage Werk
03.12.22 (DE) Köln - Live Music Hall
09.12.22 (DE) Berlin - Hole 44
10.12.22 (DE) Bremen - Modernes
11.12.22 (DE) Leipzig - Felsenkeller

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Caliban Shares New Standalone Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 