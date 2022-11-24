Destruction & Fractal Universe Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have confirmed a further two groups that will take part in next year's voyage. Joining the roster are German thrash metal kings Destruction and French progressive death metal band Fractal Universe. The floating festival will take place aboard the Freedom Of The Seas, which will set sail from Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas before returning on February 3rd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Amorphis
Cynic
Destruction
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Insomnium
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Nightmare
Nightwish
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
Uli Jon Roth
Visions Of Atlantis
Warbringer
