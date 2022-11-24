Destruction & Fractal Universe Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have confirmed a further two groups that will take part in next year's voyage. Joining the roster are German thrash metal kings Destruction and French progressive death metal band Fractal Universe. The floating festival will take place aboard the Freedom Of The Seas, which will set sail from Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas before returning on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amorphis

Cynic

Destruction

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Insomnium

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Warbringer