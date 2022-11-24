Rammstein Debuts New Single "Adieu" From Latest Album "Zeit"
Band Photo: Rammstein (?)
German industrial metal/Neue Deutsche Härte stars Rammstein has released a new music video for the single, "Adieu." You can check it out below. The song is the closing track from the band's latest album, "Zeit," which was released in April of this year and topped the album charts in Germany, France, Belgium, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Austria and Czechia.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Brutal Assault Announces More Bands For 2023
- Next Article:
Alienator Streaming New Album
0 Comments on "Rammstein Debuts New Single 'Adieu'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.