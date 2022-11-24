Rammstein Debuts New Single "Adieu" From Latest Album "Zeit"

Band Photo: Rammstein (?)

German industrial metal/Neue Deutsche Härte stars Rammstein has released a new music video for the single, "Adieu." You can check it out below. The song is the closing track from the band's latest album, "Zeit," which was released in April of this year and topped the album charts in Germany, France, Belgium, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Austria and Czechia.