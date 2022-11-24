Brutal Assault Announces More Bands For 2023 To Include Dismember, Watain and Nordjevel
Brutal Assault continues to grow its 2023 line-up with the addition of ten more bands. Included were Dismember, Watain and Nordjevel. The historic metal festival will take place on August 9-12 at Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mexico Metal Fest Adds Several Bands To Line-up
- Next Article:
Rammstein Debuts New Single "Adieu"
0 Comments on "Brutal Assault Announces More Bands For 2023"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.