Blame Kandinsky Releases New Single "Vague"

The Greek lovechild of Botch and The Dillinger Escape Plan, the raucously brilliant Blame Kandinsky, has streamed their excellent new single "Vague." You can check it out below.

Guitarist Marios Samaris comments: "'Vague' refers vaguely to our existence. We've been thinking about how elusive is, in fact, to be alive; trying to find that piece that the world is seeking. People constantly studying the past and the future, making recipes which theoretically will help them to achieve happiness while everything is transitory. Do we feel alive? What's the cost of one's dream? Would any of it make sense if there was no end? It seems like there are no successes, no failures, no patterns, no universal truth. There is just the urge to escape any routine. As surprises and the aftermaths grind on, all is vague."