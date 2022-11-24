Blame Kandinsky Releases New Single "Vague"
The Greek lovechild of Botch and The Dillinger Escape Plan, the raucously brilliant Blame Kandinsky, has streamed their excellent new single "Vague." You can check it out below.
Guitarist Marios Samaris comments: "'Vague' refers vaguely to our existence. We've been thinking about how elusive is, in fact, to be alive; trying to find that piece that the world is seeking. People constantly studying the past and the future, making recipes which theoretically will help them to achieve happiness while everything is transitory. Do we feel alive? What's the cost of one's dream? Would any of it make sense if there was no end? It seems like there are no successes, no failures, no patterns, no universal truth. There is just the urge to escape any routine. As surprises and the aftermaths grind on, all is vague."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
White Spirit Announces Return To Live Shows
- Next Article:
Mexico Metal Fest Adds Several Bands To Line-up
0 Comments on "Blame Kandinsky Releases New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.