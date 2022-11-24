White Spirit To Perform Live For The First Time In 43 Years; New Album Expected November 2023

North East NWOBHM veterans White Spirit has revealed that they will be performing live for the first time since 1980 next year, with a string of shows to be announced. In addition to this, the group has confirmed their live lineup and plans to release a new album a year from now. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Since the release of the long awaited 2nd Album by NWOBHM legends White Spirit ”Right or Wrong“ in July 2022 ,the questions being asked after the amazing reactions to it were..

1. When will the Band play live? 2. Where will the band play?

2. What is the line up?

We had been asked to play at many venues throughout Europe and the UK as well as South America/Japan/Australia and the US since the album release in July,but decided to continue writing the next album due out in Nov 2023 before heading out on the road again.

This week we can announce the answers to all of those questions. The answer to the first & second questions are we will make our first live appearance for 43 years in May 2023 in the UK.Details will be announced shortly in line with our contracts.But we can say:

The Boys are Back in Town!

The line up of the band has been a matter of great discussion due to the artists involved on the album,but this is the preferred line up for 2023.

The line up is:

Vocals: Alexx Stahl

Keyboards:

Mal Pearson

Guitars: Mick Tucker

GuitarsL Mick McCrystal

Bass: Barend Courbois

Drums: Russell Gilbrook

Backing vocals: Linzi Hunter, Jackie Fox, Ian (Gillie)Gillson

We would like to thank:

Uriah Heep & Michael Schenker for the services of both guys for touring and recording as well as Mr Thomas Broman on Drums who will be touring with us later in the year,having just recorded the the 4 Track EP for us in Sweden,produced by White Spirit and Pontus Norgren due for release around April /May 2023.