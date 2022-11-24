Acres Reveals New Album "Burning Throne" Details; Shares New Music Video "Into Flames"

South coast four-piece Acres have dropped a new song and revealed details of their sophomore studio album. "Into Flames" is the third song to be released from the forthcoming full length, Burning Throne, and is accompanied by a video directed by Lewis Cater (All Time Low, Hot Milk, Sum 41).

"'Into Flames' is about having everything you love getting taken away from you," explains frontman Ben Lumber. "During the pandemic everyone's life was turned upside down and this song is about the fear of the unknown, wondering if things will ever be as they were."

The follow up to 2019’s "Lonely World," new album "Burning Throne" is set for release on 3rd March 2023 via A Wolf At Your Door Records.

On the new record, guitarist Alex Freeman states:

"I am extremely proud of this record but making it wasn’t easy. I had to teach myself how to write on my own again, and knowing that it was all on me was pretty unnerving. But I feel like the pressure of the record and the frustration of being secluded due to the pandemic allowed me to create a vibe that I’ve wanted Acres to explore for a long time, and I’m really stoked with the outcome."

Tracklisting:

1. Nothing

2. Burning Throne

3. Hold On

4. The Death Of Me

5. Visual Hallucinations

6. My Everything

7. Feel Anything

8. Into Flames

9. When You're Gone

10. Lost In Our Own World