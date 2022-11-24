Graspop Metal Meeting Announces A Further 103 Bands Including Pantera, Behemoth And Kreator
The organisers of Graspop Metal Meeting, one of Europe's premier metal festivals and the biggest in Belgium has announced a further 103 bands added to next year's edition of the festival. The event will take place in the town of Dessel from June 15th - 18th.
The lineup is now as follows:
1914
Agnostic Front
Amon Amarth
Anti-Flag
Antimatter
Any Given Day
Arch Enemy
Architects
As I Lay Dying
Asking Alexandria
At The Gates
Avatar
Beast In Black
Behemoth
Billy Talent
Black Mirrors
Bloodywood
Butcher Babies
Cane Hill
Carpenter Brut
Clutch
Cradle Of Filth
Crowbar
Cyclone
Danko Jones
Dark Angel
Deathstars
Def Leppard
Delain
Dieth
Dirkschneider
Disturbed
Draconian
Eluveitie
End
Enter Shikari
Epica
Escape The Fate
Evergrey
Exodus
Fever 333
Fields of the Nephilim
Finntroll
Ghost
Gojira
Greg Puciato
Halestorm
Hatebreed
Heidevolk
Hippotraktor
Hollywood Undead
Hollywood Vampires
I Prevail
In Flames
Insomnium
Katatonia
Kissin’ Dynamite
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Landmvrks
Legion Of The Damned
Less Than Jake
Life Of Agony
Lionheart
Loathe
Lorna Shore
Marduk
Meshuggah
Molybaron
Monster Magnet
Motionless In White
Motley Crue
Novelists
Oceans
Orange Goblin
Orbit Culture
Pantera
Papa Roach
Parkway Drive
Polaris
Rancid
Russkaja
Seether
Septicflesh
Sick Of It All
Skindred
Sleep Token
Slipknot
Soen
Sólstafir
Spiritbox
Stand Atlantic
Stray From The Path
Testament
The Amity Affliction
The Answer
The Chats
The Ghost Inside
The Halo Effect
The Luka State
The Menzingers
The Raven Age
The Winery Dogs
Three Days Grace
Thundermother
Unearth
Vicious Rumours
Voivod
Watain
What's Next?
