Graspop Metal Meeting Announces A Further 103 Bands Including Pantera, Behemoth And Kreator

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

The organisers of Graspop Metal Meeting, one of Europe's premier metal festivals and the biggest in Belgium has announced a further 103 bands added to next year's edition of the festival. The event will take place in the town of Dessel from June 15th - 18th.

The lineup is now as follows:

1914

Agnostic Front

Amon Amarth

Anti-Flag

Antimatter

Any Given Day

Arch Enemy

Architects

As I Lay Dying

Asking Alexandria

At The Gates

Avatar

Beast In Black

Behemoth

Billy Talent

Black Mirrors

Bloodywood

Butcher Babies

Cane Hill

Carpenter Brut

Clutch

Cradle Of Filth

Crowbar

Cyclone

Danko Jones

Dark Angel

Deathstars

Def Leppard

Delain

Dieth

Dirkschneider

Disturbed

Draconian

Eluveitie

End

Enter Shikari

Epica

Escape The Fate

Evergrey

Exodus

Fever 333

Fields of the Nephilim

Finntroll

Ghost

Gojira

Greg Puciato

Halestorm

Hatebreed

Heidevolk

Hippotraktor

Hollywood Undead

Hollywood Vampires

I Prevail

In Flames

Insomnium

Katatonia

Kissin’ Dynamite

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Landmvrks

Legion Of The Damned

Less Than Jake

Life Of Agony

Lionheart

Loathe

Lorna Shore

Marduk

Meshuggah

Molybaron

Monster Magnet

Motionless In White

Motley Crue

Novelists

Oceans

Orange Goblin

Orbit Culture

Pantera

Papa Roach

Parkway Drive

Polaris

Rancid

Russkaja

Seether

Septicflesh

Sick Of It All

Skindred

Sleep Token

Slipknot

Soen

Sólstafir

Spiritbox

Stand Atlantic

Stray From The Path

Testament

The Amity Affliction

The Answer

The Chats

The Ghost Inside

The Halo Effect

The Luka State

The Menzingers

The Raven Age

The Winery Dogs

Three Days Grace

Thundermother

Unearth

Vicious Rumours

Voivod

Watain