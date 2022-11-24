Left Hand Solution Shares New Music Video "Worn Away"

Today, Left Hand Solution share a doomy, dark, and nostalgic video moment with their new video for the song "Worn Away," which is released today for the first time digitally! "Worn Away" was recorded and produced by Thomas Hedqvist at Kitchen Studio in Grönborg, Sundsvall, in June 1996, but has never been released digitally before. To celebrate the release of the 25-year edition of the album "Fevered" - including this track, Joakim Mårdstam compiled this deeply nostalgic video from old VHS tapes filmed during the original recordings album "Fevered."

25 years ago, Left Hand Solution's second album, "Fevered," got an international release through Nuclear Blast. Despite Doom metal, was not at its peak and female-fronted Metal still being seen as a curiosity, it sold an impressive 10000 copies and lifted the band from the tape trading scene to the larger stages. To celebrate this groundbreaking release, the original tapes were remastered and compiled on a double LP, including one bonus track recorded for the album but only available on a long-ago sold-out compilation and three demo versions of album tracks from the cassette The Wounds of Bitterness. In total, one hour and 10 minutes of brilliant doom metal. "Fevered 25 Anniversary Edition" will release worldwide on November 25th on a limited transparent orange 2LP Vinyl.