Exclusive
Smoke Of Isengard Premiere New Single "Orc-Dismemberer" From Upcoming New Album "Orc Metal"
Russian stoner/death metal band Smoke Of Isengard have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Orc-Dismemberer", taken from their impending new album "Orc Metal", which will be co-released by Symbol Of Domination with Regolith Records on December 10, 2022.
Check out now "Orc-Dismemberer" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Deathfeast Open Air: First Wave Of Bands Announced
- Next Article:
Left Hand Solution Shares New Music Video
0 Comments on "Smoke Of Isengard Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.