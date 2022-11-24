Exclusive

Smoke Of Isengard Premiere New Single "Orc-Dismemberer" From Upcoming New Album "Orc Metal"

Russian stoner/death metal band Smoke Of Isengard have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Orc-Dismemberer", taken from their impending new album "Orc Metal", which will be co-released by Symbol Of Domination with Regolith Records on December 10, 2022.

Check out now "Orc-Dismemberer" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



