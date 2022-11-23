Bravelord Posts New Animated Video "Legendary War" Online

Confirming to be one of the most promising power metal projects, Rodrigo Bravo’s Bravelord has just released an animated video clip to promote his new single entitled "Legendary War," an epic audio-visual piece that shows another episode of his long-awaited conceptual debut album: "The Power From The End Of The World."

“This single tells the story of the first encounter between Bravelord and The Evil, an epic battle represented in an animated video clip I did with visual artists Arnaldo Pino and Julian Rojas. The idea is to present a video that parents can enjoy with their children, so the love for power metal is passed along to new generations”, says Rodrigo Bravo on the single that you can already watch on YouTube and listen on musical platforms like Spotify, Tidal, iTunes and others.

While Bravelord is a project that barely started last year, it had made its way in the international power metal scene with its singles "The Power From The End Of The World," "Destruction Is Coming" (featuring YouTuber Nico Borie) and the impressive Helloween cover "Eagle Fly Free."

Rodrigo Bravo is Bravelord’s vocalist and leader, a solo project which includes the collaboration of Benjamin Cisterna on drums, Rodrigo “Pudu” Neira on keyboards, Jaime Salva on vocals and Nicolas Arce on guitar and bass, who also take part as producer. The art cover was created by Chilean artist and tattooist Miguel Cooper, who made the acrylic picture on canvas and has worked on the other covers as well.