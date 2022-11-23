Alpha Wolf Announces UK And European Tour Dates
Australian metalcore outfit Alpha Wolf have announced their first & long-awaited headline tour of Europe & the UK. The five-piece will be joined by King 810, Ten56 & Xile when they take over the continent in April 2023. Scroll down to check out the dates!
Alpha Wolf shares: "It has been a dream of ours to headline over in Europe & the UK, 2023 is the year we make that a reality. Since our first tour over in Europe in 2018 it has been one of our favourite places to play, and the UK has always felt like a second home to us, so to finally get to headline over there is really special to us. We’ll be bringing the longest set we have ever played on that side of the world with us, plus some bands that we absolutely love, King 810, Ten56 and our NZ brothers in Xile. See you at a show!"
06.04.23 Germany Köln @ Essigfabrik
07.04.23 Netherlands Nijmegen @ Doornroosje
10.04.23 UK Manchester @ Rebellion
11.04.23 UK Southampton @ The Loft
12.04.23 UK Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms
13.04.23 UK Leeds @ Key Club
14.04.23 UK Glasgow @ G2
15.04.23 UK London @ The Dome
16.04.23 UK Bristol @ The Fleece
17.04.23 UK Birmingham @ Asylum
18.04.23 France Paris @ Glazart
19.04.23 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof
20.04.23 Switzerland Aarau @ Kiff
21.04.23 Italy Milan @ Legend
23.04.23 Hungary Budapest @ Instant
24.04.23 Poland Warsaw @ Hydrozagadka
25.04.23 Czech Rep Prague @ Rock Cafe
26.04.23 Germany München @ Backstage
27.04.23 Germany Berlin @ SO36
