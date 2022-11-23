Blackwülf Premiere New Single & Music Video "Shadow" From Upcoming New Album "Thieves And Liars"

Heavy metal/doom metal band Blackwülf premiere their new single "Shadow", taken from the band's forthcoming album "Thieves And Liars", due out February 2023.

"Thieves And Liars" was produced in Oakland, CA by Jesse Nichols (Iggy & The Stooges, Ty Segall, etc.).

Check out now "Shadow" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.