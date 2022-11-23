Firstborne (Megadeth, Ex-Lamb Of God) Premiere New Single “Intercontinental Champions”
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Heavy metal outfit Firstborne - featuring former Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler and Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo among others - premiere their new single “Intercontinental Champions“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
